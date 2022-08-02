Janhvi Kapoor is getting some rave reviews for her recent release Good Luck Jerry. The movie was released on Disney+Hotstar and also marked her first collaboration with Aanand L Rai. While the earlier trend was to promote the movie before its release, actors and production houses these days continue with its promotion even post its release. That's probably the reason why Janhvi Kapoor is continuing with her media interactions and also her appearances in the city. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Nailed This Pink Outfit Better? Vote Now.

We won't be lying if we say the actress stunned us with her bold avatar this time! It was just recently when the Kapoor girl stepped out in her dull blue Rahul Mishra dress with a rather bold and deep neckline. Now, Janhvi is certainly amping up her sartorial game and is taking it a notch higher with each of her outings. She's not restricting herself and definitely not playing it safe anymore. One look at her promotional style file for Good Luck Jerry and you're convinced that she's finally in the game and is here to stay! And if you're not yet convinced, let's give you some proof. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Dhupia, Who Wore this Black Kaftan Better?

Janhvi Kapoor in Rahul Mishra

In Shivan & Naresh

In Manish Malhotra

In Antithesis

