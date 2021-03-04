Mithila Palkar is back doing what she does the best - light up the screen with her exuberance! She has been on a promotional spree for her newest venture, Netflix's Tribhanga. A blue Anarkali by Gulabo Jaipur was paired off with minimal jewellery and glam. As a millennial with a signature spunk, influential streak, an on-screen exuberance and off-screen affable charm to boot, she strikes a chord and how! She goes on to tick off just the right boxes with her one-of-a-kind energy. An impressive social media following indicates this girl's zany vibe. On the fashion front, the self-confessed non-fashionable girl has found solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, having embraced a chicer and playful style vibe.

The Netflix film Tribhanga, a generational family drama that sees Mithila sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations. Here's a closer look. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar - Beautiful in Blue

A georgette Anarkali with embroidered floral buttis worth Rs.8,000 by Gulabo Jaipur was paired off with jewellery by House of Shikha and juttis by Fizzy Goblet. Mithila Palkar Channeling That the Pinker the Better Six Yards of Elegance!

Mithila Palkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy drama directed by Sachin Yardi.

