Just the colour pink makes us smile! Mithila Palkar just got into this mood with a whole lot of elegance and sass. She draped a saree from the label Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan. A minimal chic look, infused with her signature laidback charm was styled by her go-to stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. As a millennial influencer, her humble interpretation of the cup song in Marathi titled Hi Chal Turu Turu clinched her crazy views on social media. She rose to fame further with The Little Things and Girl In The City and graduated on to the silver screen with the 2018 film, Karwaan. Her simplicity as the girl-next-door strikes an instant chord and she works off that affable friendly charm off-screen too.

On the fashion front too, Mithila has added to her regular tee-denim kinda vibe a slew of styles from humble homegrown labels. Her voluminous curls and an all natural glam add a charm. Here's a closer look. Mithila Palkar Drips Six Yards of Sensuality in This Throwback Backless Blouse and Pretty Pink Saree Vibe!

Mithila Palkar - Pinkalicious Chic

A Chanderi saree with appliqued details worth Rs.6,500 was paired off a sleeveless yellow blouse with a natural glam and curls completed her look. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).