Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively celebrates her birthday on August 25. The girl who nailed Serena van der Woodsen's character to the hilt continues to woo our hearts with her fashion shenanigans even today. Blake is a fashion connoisseur and a favourite among fashion critics. She knows how to carry herself with so much elan and has a distinct aura around her that makes you fall for her harder each time. While her red carpet moments have always been swoon-worthy, her Met Gala appearances, in particular, have struck a chord with one and all. Blake Lively Birthday: 10 of Her Best Fashion Moments as Serena van der Woodsen From 'Gossip Girl' (View Pics).

Blake is a Met Gala loyalist who has continued her attendance for many years. And each time, she has served us a delicious look that outperforms her previous attempt. A sensation of recent times, Blake has been a pioneer of modern fashion and an icon for so many. With her tall and lean frame, she manages to nail the most bizarre and dramatic designs and leave a lasting impression on our minds. A red carpet darling, she has strived to deliver all her hit looks and continues to sharper her slaying skills.

To celebrate Blake Lively and her reigning supremacy in the world of fashion here's reminiscing some of her best Met Gala appearances from recent times. Keep scrolling. Blake Lively's Royal Purple Jumpsuit with a Blazer is the Outfit We're Personally Eyeing (View Pics).

In Versace

Year: 2017

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Year: 2009

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph Lauren

Year: 2008

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Year: 2011

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Year: 2018

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Burberry

Year: 2016

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Year: 2022

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Blake Lively!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).