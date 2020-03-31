Mouni Roy Is Flirty and Floaty in a Printed Dress, Her Quarantine Photoshoot Series Is All Kinds of Desirable!

Mouni Roy Printed Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As one of the few television actors to have made that much-awaited transition to the silver screen, Mouni Roy is always a delight. On-screen, Mouni regaled the audiences and critics alike, first as Krishna Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and then as Shivanya in Naagin. Contrasting and versatile as these roles may seem, off-screen too, Mouni dishes out the perfect recipe for fashion lovers and critics alike. What sets Mouni apart from the regular tirade is her sheer ability to flit from a basic vibe to a glamorous one effortlessly. Unfailingly, she also experiments with hues, silhouettes, cuts and fabrics. With a heady Instagram following of 11.9 million, Mouni dishes out the perfect coupe to keep everyone hooked to her shenanigans. Mouni Roy is making the most of the quarantine period with her sister's family in Dubai. From painting, plucking out tomatoes, workouts to cooking, Mouni's Instagram has been a dreamy delight. She took to dazzling us with a photoshoot wherein she lent her svelte frame to a printed halter neck maxi dress completing the look with sleek hair and defined eyes.

Summertime splendour just got a stunning update and here is a closer look at her style.

Mouni Roy - A Printed Affair

It was a halter neck, blue-white printed body-hugging maxi dress teamed with mustard toned flats, sleek hair and a subtle signature glam of nude pink lips and defined delicately lined eyes.

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.