Mouni Roy sure knows how to break the internet. The RAW actress who's carefully picking her projects in Bollywood is currently in Dubai, making the most of her time. She was earlier in London, shooting for ZEE5's London Confidential and then celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. And while her holiday spree will never end, we take a moment to appreciate her super hot clicks. On days when Mouni isn't shooting for her professional commitments, she's busy posing for pictures that are sensuous and ravishing at the same time. Mouni Roy's Ethnic Red Lehenga is Setting Some Diwali Fashion Goals and We are Impressed (View Pics).

Mouni took to her Instagram account to post pictures in a white bikini. Posing in a pool while flaunting her uber hot bod, she set the temperature soaring and how! She certainly redefined the word 'hotness' with her new clicks and we are still searching for words that would best describe them. If these tempting pictures don't make you say 'wow', then we don't know what will. Mouni in a white bikini is what dreams are made of! Check out her hot clicks below. Get Mouni Roy Approved Sleek Style Just for Rs. 4,159!

Coming to her professional commitments, Mouni will be next seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress is apparently playing the antagonist in the movie. She's also looking forward to signing new movies and we can expect some announcement coming from her side very soon.

