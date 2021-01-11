Hot and sizzling actress Mouni Roy recently churned headlines when her sultry pictures were shared on the official Twitter handle of the National Stock Exchange mistakenly. However, later the tweet was deleted, but netizens could not stop talking about the human error. And well, amid this, Mouni has now herself shared a series of breathtaking photos on her Instagram that are magical. In the pics, she can be seen posing like a seductress in dark shades and we bet it's the sexiest thing you will see on the internet right now. National Stock Exchange Apologises for Sharing Hot Pictures of Mouni Roy, Users Ask, ‘Tauda Galti Galti Sadda Galti Penalty’.

Right from TV to Bollywood, Mouni has been stellar in the style department. Her Instagram account, too, is proof that she can slay in any god damn outfit. Elaborating on her latest photoshoot, she can be seen wearing a black attire which features baggy sleeves and also has sheer details. We also loved how Roy styled her hair in a wavy and messy way to give a sexy vibe to her overall getup. Hina Khan or Mouni Roy, Who Looks Hotter Flaunting Sexy Bare Back Wrapped in a Blanket at a Picturesque Location? (View Pics).

Check Out Mouni Roy's Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The above gorgeous clicks are courtesy, Subi Samuel. The actress is styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana. Also, looks like dark is Mouni's favourite shade, as earlier to this, she had posted a few pics that saw her in a netted top and mini skirt. So, what do you think about her latest sensuous photoshoot? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

