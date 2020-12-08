Hina Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives. Yes, the 33-year-old too joined the bandwagon of celebrities exploring the beauty of the archipelagic state in South Asia, situated in the Arabian Sea of the Indian Ocean. And of course, she has been documenting her lovely stay in the Maldives and sharing them online. While pics in bikinis and beaches flooded her Instagram feed, a set of pics that set the temperature soaring to see Hina wrapped in nothing but a blanket! These dreamy pics remind us of another television hottie, Mouni Roy who had also posed similarly on her Maldives trip earlier this year.

“Cheers to Life 🥂” wrote Hina as she raised a toast with a glass of champagne. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress has a white sheet wrapped around her as she poses seductively at a picturesque location. After posing in a string of bikinis, like the one in lavender or her polka-dotted swimsuit, these photos are like a cherry on top.

View Hina Khan's Gorgeous Pics:

Earlier this year, Mouni too shared ‘woke up like this’ with an amazing ocean view in the Maldives. And it got all of us murmuring, “imagine waking up to this EVERY.SINGLE.DAY.” under our breath. The 35-year-old too covered herself in a plain white sheet with nothing but a yellow flower adorning her hair.

View Mouni Roy's Dreamy Pics:

Fans have been in love with these free-spirited women, and they rightly command your attention. But who is the ultimate hottie that stole your heart with her sensuous pictures?

