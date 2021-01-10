Twitter got buzzing on Saturday when the official Twitter handle of National Stock Exchange India (NSE) shared some hot pictures of actress Mouni Roy. The picture showed Mouni is a sultry black mesh top that the actress paired with a golden bottom. The photos were quite impressive but the platform they were shared on was definitely not appropriate for it. The Twitter account that majorly talks about the economy, investments, market trends came under the scanner of Twitter users who slammed them for being so careless with their posts. Soon after the outrage, NSE issued an apology for the mistake. Mouni Roy Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Sizzling Bikini Pics As She Takes Us Into Her ‘Sweet Life'.

To correct the huge lapse on their account, NSE quickly tried to do some damage control. They tweeted giving a justification for the mistake and apologised to their followers for the nuisance caused. They directed the blame on the agency that handles their Twitter account and said that it was 'human error'. The tweet read, “Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused.”

Contrary to what NSE believed was damage control, Twitter users lashed on the authorities for the incident yet again. While many asked them to fire the agency, many jokingly said that their mistake was not as bad as the economy of India. Some users went on to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, SEBI asking them to take strict action against NSE authorities. Sone users got really creative too! One user tweeted, "Don't worry, you just got yourselves a tonne of new followers and more participants into the market." Is Mouni Roy Getting Married in Italy? See Pics of 'Romeo Akbar Walter' Actress Doll Up in a Beautiful Wedding Gown.

There are so many things and scope for improvement for NSE, do focus on right issues. Hope there is some action against human error, few days back BSE also invited bullywood people for inauguration, dont we have people from financial/market world. — Eternal Being (@EternalBeing5) January 9, 2021

No wonder, why NSE went up from 1100 to 1800 in 3 months. This is the reason. 😂 — Kumar Bhatia (@KumarBhatia1806) January 10, 2021

Don't worry, you just got yourselves a tonne of new followers and more participants into the market — Sriram Viswanathan (@Srivis125) January 10, 2021

HUMAN ERROR..? If WE DO then hv to play PENALTY.. Good precedent — Manish (@kriyesh2905) January 9, 2021

Now we know what happens at NSE , why investor complaints are mounting ! It's quite shameful & there must be action on NSE @SEBI_India @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman ji ! pic.twitter.com/AoxtyfCcKV — Aniruddha (@aNr1857) January 9, 2021

And it took 7 hours to realise this.. 😆😆😆 — Kumar S. (@sskweb) January 9, 2021

Same guy handles social media for both NSE and Pinkvilla. Damn that's two extremes of the spectrum. — Aadarniya (@aadarniya_) January 9, 2021

Mouni is a social media sensation and often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself. She had recently posted the same pictures that went viral after NSE's tweet on her social media and garnered a lot of love from her fans for it. On the work front, She will be seen in the fantasy film, Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie which is directed by Ayan Mukerji reportedly features Mouni playing a negative role.

