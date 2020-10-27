Neha Dhupia, the former Miss India is the mentor for this year's batch of Miss India contenders. With a strong persona and add-ons of wit and charm, Neha is a delight. She has successfully manoeuvred her days of on-screen sultriness to poignant roles, from hosting her own radio show #NoFilterNeha to a gang leader for MTV Roadies. All along, Neha has crafted a fine fashion arsenal with the sister duo of Gumani stylists - Gurleen and Sukhman. Brilliant anti-fits, uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure all feature in equal and enviable measures of chicness. Neha had a Marilyn Monroe moment with a flirty pink Gauri and Nainika dress that she flaunted with an even chicer short hairdo and subtle glam. Needless to say, she looked ultra-gorgeous with a gregarious grin!

We love how Neha channels a refined style sensibility that is a rarity in the fashion confused B-town, retaining an individualistic, fuss-free style statement. Here's a closer look at her style. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia - Flirty, Floaty, Moody

An asymmetrical hemline with signature ruffles by Gauri and Nainika featuring voluminous dress was paired with pink pumps, sleek hair, subtle makeup, baubles by Curio Cottage and Radhika Agrawal Studio. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).