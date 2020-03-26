Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia in Masaba Gupta ((Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is a plausible reason why Neha Dhupia is counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town. As a woman on the go whose unabashed fervour and an impeccable sense of style has us hooked, Neha rarely skips a beat. Unusual silhouettes, chunky accessories, bold hues and tricky fabrics all find ample space in her ever-evolving and ever enchanting wardrobe. It's inspiring to see how Neha has worked out styles that flatter her frame immensely. Not the one to jump aboard the skinny bandwagon, Neha has instead picked up a keen knack to delve into a fashion arsenal that's a far cry from that of her peers and contemporaries. Her reckoning fashion moments are all conceptualized by the stylist duo, Gurleen and Sukhmani. With Neha Dhupia around, we can always be assured of a delightful fashion fiesta! With a one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal that defies the norms, we have no qualms into accepting that Neha is our everyday girl crush! For a recently concluded awards night, Neha cranked up the glamour quotient with a blazing red avatar. Dressed to nines in an ensemble by Masaba Gupta, Neha raised the stakes with a strong beauty and accessory game.

As a poster girl for all the curvaceous women out there, Neha is a certified fashion icon for many Indian women with a shared love to dress sassily and unconventionally. Here is a closer look at her radiant red moment.

Neha Dhupia - Red Woman

Wearing a Masaba Gupta creation, Neha accessorized her monotone vibe with chunky jewellery from Rare Heritage. Deepest kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink lips and a slick pseudo wet low back hairdo allowed ample attention to her red ensemble and jewels.

Neha Dhupia in Masaba Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.