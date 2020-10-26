An exceptional persona, a strong sense of self, wit and charm is how Neha Dhupa rolls! Dabbling a lot of things, Neha has crafted a fashion arsenal with the Gumani stylist duo of Gurleen and Sukhmani. Her reckoning fashion moments are for the contemporary woman who may not flaunt a stereotypical body type or fashion sense but loves to experiment and flaunt all that's chic. Her engaging fashion arsenal features anti-fits, uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure. A recent style of hers saw her drip gorgeousness in a gold-toned shimmery gown by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. The gown with its plunging neckline and embellished detailings all over was an instant charmer.

Neha Dhupia has mastered the subtle art of looking nothing less than chic every time she steps out - a rarity in the fashion confused B-town all whilst retaining an individualistic style statement. Here's a closer look at her style. Neha Dhupia Is Giving Her Basic White Top – Blue Denim a Bohemian Chic Twist With This Lust-Worthy Shrug!

Neha Dhupia - Dripping Gold

A kaftan gown by Nikita Mhaisalkar featuring a plunging neckline, embellishments and a relaxed fit was paired off with jewellery by Azotiique and House of Tuhina. Maison Valentino studded heels, textured waves and subtle makeup completed her look. Neha Dhupia Is Kaftan Chic in Nikita Mhaisalkar, Glamourising Comfort Wear As Street Wear!

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan

