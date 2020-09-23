Neha Dhupia is counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town whose on the go unabashed fervour and an impeccable sense of style is what strikes an instant chord. Her reckoning fashion moments are all conceptualized by the sassy stylist duo, Gurleen and Sukhmani aka Gumani Stylists. With Neha Dhupia around, we are assured of a delightful fashion fiesta, a one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal that defies the norms. She is our everyday girl crush! An appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with hubby Angad Bedi saw her pull the plug with a Nikita Mhaisalkar kaftan maxi dress. The beige-brown basket weave print hand embellished kaftan with an embroidered belt featuring a deep plunge and a voluminous silhouette was exactly the perfect way to glamorize the lockdown staple and humble kaftan as the chicest street style. We love how unusual silhouettes, chunky accessories, bold hues and tricky fabrics all find ample space in her ever-evolving and ever enchanting wardrobe. This kaftan maxi dress is exactly one of them!

It's inspiring to see how Neha has steadily worked out styles that flatter her frame immensely. A far cry from that of her peers and contemporaries, Neha raises the stakes with a strong beauty and accessory game. A poster girl for all the curvaceous women out there, Neha is a certified fashion icon for many Indian women with a shared love to dress sassily and unconventionally. Here is a closer look at her kaftan chic moment. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia - Kaftan Chic

A Nikita Mhaisalkar beige-brown basket weave print hand embellished kaftan with embroidered belt worth Rs.36,500 was paired with textured wavy hair and subtle glam. Statement earrings and rings completed her look. Neha Dhupia Birthday Special: Fiesty Chicness Galore, She Makes a Compelling and Sartorial Case for Unconventional Silhouettes Every Single Time!

Neha Dhupia in Nikita Mhaisalkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

