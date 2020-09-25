Her strong persona with wit, charm and a compelling fashion fervour are what set Neha Dhupia apart in Bollywood! While she may have begun her career winnings with sultry roles, she diverted her resume with some matured roles. The host for #NoFilterNeha - a no holds barred audio talk show is in its fifth season. Shooting from home, Neha has taken us to show how chic ensembles from homegrown labels can be perfect comfort workwear too. One of these styles featuring a Saaksha and Kinni cape layered over a basic vibe of white top - flared blue denim caught our attention. Going back to basics but with a serious bohemian twist was aptly demonstrated by Neha and her trusted fashion stylist duo of Gurleen and Sukhmani.

Neha has crafted a fabulous fashion arsenal that's a tad different from the usual ones, featuring anti-fits and uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure in equal and enviable measures of chicness. Her refined style sensibilities, a rarity in the fashion confused B-town, here's a closer look at Neha's back to basics boho-chic moment. Neha Dhupia is Redefining The Stay-At-Home, Stay-Relaxed-Chic Vibe In This Breezy Kaftan Dress!

Neha Dhupia - Boho Chic

A white tank top was tucked into a pair of high waist flared denim and layered by a printed Saaksha and Kinni cape. Short wavy hair and subtle glam completed the loom. Neha Dhupia, Beautiful and Strong as the Cover Girl of Candy Magazine This Month!

Neha Dhupia in Saaksha and Kinni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

