Neha Sharma celebrates her birthday today and for those who find her extremely cute, it's time we add some more adjectives to her description. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that Neha likes taking a bold approach with her fashion offerings. She isn't sceptical to try on designs that flatter her body type or even nail the ones that are sensuous beyond words. Her sartorial style file is a healthy blend of everything that's chic and bold. Neha Sharma's Throwback Picture Sporting a Black Monokini is Too Hot to Handle!

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Neha's able to nail any damn silhouette that her stylist decides to offer her on any given day. Charming designs with bolder cuts have a soft spot in her heart and she rarely misses to nail it to the hilt. On days when Neha isn't busy with her shooting assignments, she's taking all her free time and making the most of it by keeping her followers mesmerised with her new clicks. A fashionista in the making, Neha Sharma's ultimate style guide is to be comfortable in her own skin. Neha Sharma Is Raw, Edgy and Too Hot to Handle In Her All Black Bold Photoshoot!

As the B-town actress gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at her brilliant style file.

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Hot Damn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Having Her Own Fairytale Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Loving her All Chic Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

She's Obsessed About Her Monochrome Separates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Love for Maxi Dresses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Monochrome Separates = Obsession

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Neha Sharma's birthday shenanigans will continue for this entire week and we are looking forward to all the pictures from the celebration. Until then, here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self! Happy Birthday, Neha Sharma. Keep slaying,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).