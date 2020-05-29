Neha Sharma's Throwback Picture Sporting a Black Monokini is Too Hot to Handle!

Neha Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine is becoming all about throwback pictures and considering that memories of the outdoor world are our only respite amid the lockdown. Throwbacks are the 'new normal' as actress Neha Sharma put it rightly in her recent post. The actress who was recently in Voot Select's web series Illegal that received a lot of love from audiences and critics took to Instagram to share an amazing snap of herself where she is seen sporting a monokini. Gone are the days when we could hop onto the beach in our fancy beachwear and it seems like Neha, we also may have to find happiness in throwbacks now. Neha Sharma’s Newest Lockdown Selfie Is a Tres Chic Monochrome Delight!

The actress took to Instagram to share the hot picture where she is seen sporting a black monokini with a deep neckline. With her gorgeous tresses left open, Sharma looks brilliant. Sharing the snap, Neha wrote, "Coz Throwbacks Are the New Normal'. Fans have been showering her Instagram picture with compliments and it is indeed worthy of all the love and affection that it is getting. Neha Sharma Is Delightfully Peachy Pink and Her Chic Ensemble Is a Steal!

Check Out the Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram 🐼☕️🖤 #cozthrowbackisthenewnormal A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on May 28, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

On the work front, Sharma was recently seen in a powerful role in Illegal as a lawyer. The courtroom drama also starred other acclaimed actors such as Piyush Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Satyadeep Mishra among others. Recently, in an interaction ahead of the release of the series, the actress spoke about her role and she said, "I have never done a show like Illegal before. In fact, this is the first time that I am playing a lawyer who means serious business. The series has a beautiful storyline with a David and Golaith feel to it."