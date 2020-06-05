Neha Sharma Is Raw, Edgy and Too Hot to Handle Vibe With Her All Black Bold Photoshoot!

Neha Sharma is Monochrome Chic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is a hoot and she knows it! Neha Sharma rarely ceases to amaze us every now and then! Apparent hotness, a cool girl vibe and a pleasing affable persona define this girl with a smile that tugs at the heartstrings. Neha Sharma regaled us with her role as Kamla Devi in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. An engaging screen presence is complimented by an equally conscious off-screen demeanour. A trained dancer in Kathak and other dance forms of street hip-hop, Latin dancing salsa, merengue, jive and jazz. , Neha is also a sartorial stunner. She has carved out a distinct style vibe feature a blend of classic and contemporary design, interspersed with a subtle beauty and hair game. She sets our social media feeds abuzz with her workout videos, photoshoot images and random musings. A recent vibe of hers saw her teaming up a lacy bralette with a printed monochrome shrug fastened with a belt and thigh-high boots.

A graduate from the National Institute Of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Neha has us marvelling at her toned body, luscious locks and innocent looks. Here's how Neha aced the sultry monochrome vibe. Neha Sharma Is Delightfully Peachy Pink and Her Chic Ensemble Is a Steal!

Neha Sharma - Monochrome Sass

A lacy black bralette was layered up with a printed oversized shrug. A belt fastened at the waist, thigh-high boots, a subtle nude glam of accentuated eyes, brown lips and sleek hair completed her look. Illegal Trailer: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra's Fast-Paced Legal Drama Looks Binge-Worthy.

Neha Sharma is Monochrome Chic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane.