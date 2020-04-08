Neha Sharma and Her Desi Glam Is All That You Need Today for Those Midweek Blues!

Neha Sharma Ethnic Glam in Chamee and Palak (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A trained dancer, a sartorial stunner and a delight on-screen, Neha Sharma keeps us hooked and booked! With a fan following of 10.2 million on Instagram, Neha regales us with those workout videos, random musings and her travel diaries with sister and actor Aisha Sharma. She was last seen as Kamla Devi in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Neha has found her style solace in fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi. Neha Sharma's tryst with minimal chic fashion was finely elucidated by two desi vibes. Giving the ethnic ensembles a new lease of life, we love the Desi Belle vibes of the actress. Risque silhouettes, racy cuts, tricky fabrics and unconventional hues all find a place in Neha's fashion arsenal. She also accentuates it with a strong beauty and hair game.

Here is a closer look at how she gave the desi glam a worthy visit.

A yellow intricately embroidered and embellished short kurta with sharara set and a grey dupatta was teamed with jhumkis, subtle glam and pulled back braided hair.

A floral kurta with blue bottoms and dupatta were teamed with chandbalis, subtle glam and a half-updo.

On the professional front, Neha will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane.