It's Neve Campbell's birthday today and we are excited to wish her a fabulous year ahead. The Canadian actress who's known for her acting proficiency is also a red carpet charmer, waiting to score high on our fashion meter. Neve's fashion approach is very simple - she likes picking outfits that are articulate. With no elaborate silhouettes or complicated designs, she likes simple ideas, the ones that would resonate with her persona. Her red carpet choices, though simple, are stunning and ravishing in their own way. We're Screaming! Neve Campbell Might Return for Scream 5 After New Directors Wrote Her a Touching Letter.

Besides picking simple outfits for her one too many appearances, Neve is also inclined towards a restricted colour palette. With tons of black and an occasional dash of colour here and there, she knows what she wants from her outfit of the night. With minimal fuss and tons of allure, Neve's attempts are never disappointing. We admire her fashion sense and believe she carries herself really well. From ballroom gowns to leather dresses, Campbell's appearances have managed to find a forever place in our list of favourites. Let's have a look at them. Clouds: Neve Campbell to Play Author Laura Sobiech in a Film About Her Son Zach’s Battle with Cancer.

Red Hot!

Neve Campbell (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Hot is This?!

Neve Campbell (Photo Credit: Instagram)

All Hail the Queen!

Neve Campbell (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Black is Always Right

Neve Campbell (Photo Credit: Instagram)

One Casual Look for Red Carpet

Neve Campbell (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Loving her Dress

Neve Campbell (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shimmer and Some More Shimmer

Neve Campbell (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Neve Campell's red carpet avatars have been phenomenal. We adore her picks and think she has a refined taste when it comes to her sartorial styles. We hope the birthday girl has an amazing day ahead and here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self. Happy Birthday, Neve!

