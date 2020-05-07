We're Screaming! Neve Campbell Might Return for Scream 5 After New Directors Wrote Her a Touching Letter

Neve Campbell in Scream 4 (Photo Credits: File Image)

We all scream for Neve Campbell. Well, the actress might be returning to Scream franchise with the next film. The movie series started by late director Wes Craven launched Neve into stardom. There are 4 movies and one TV shows which also went through a reboot. In 2011, Craven had confirmed that he has been contacted to make a fifth and sixth film as well. November 2019, Spyglass Media Group acquired the rights for the film. In March 2020, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready Or Not) were roped in as directors. Now, Neve herself has revealed that she is in talks to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott.

"We’re having conversations – I have been approached about it. The timing’s a bit challenging because of COVID. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it’s going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work out," the actress said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. "We’re negotiating, so we’ll see."

The actress added, "The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him, and that meant a great, great deal to me." Clouds: Neve Campbell to Play Author Laura Sobiech in a Film About Her Son Zach’s Battle with Cancer.

"Hopefully we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it. I’m so grateful for these films… I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one," she concluded.

Well, we have our fingers crossed. And we hope the directors' vision and Neve's take on film find common ground.

Scream series revolves around serial killings by a villain dubbed as Ghostface, who targets Sidney and people connected to her. Every Scream film there is a new villain revealed who hides behind the mask of Ghostface.