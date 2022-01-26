Scream has returned and in great fashion. With the release of Scream 5, fans of the classic horror franchise are going gaga over it as the movie saw the franchise return to form. Scream 5 features a new set of characters who start getting targeted by Ghostface after an old town history surfaces. Leading the new cast is Melissa Barrera playing the role of Sam. She is also joined by legacy actors of the franchise Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) who show up in supporting roles. Scream 5 Movie Review: Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox’s Fourth Sequel is a Stab-Happy Return to Form With Some Flaws! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Well going forward spoilers for Scream 5 will be mentioned, so if you haven’t watched the movie, watch it and then read this, but anyways. In Scream 5, Sam is actually the daughter of Billy Loomis, and that’s one of the reasons she is being hunted by Ghostface. The reveal of who Ghostface is was also done in a very meta way that I enjoyed much. With the new cast I can also see where the franchise might go from here, but there isn’t a particular sequel set up since the movie ends on a pretty definitive note. But with that being said, here is the ending of Scream 5 explained.

The Ending

After Amber and Ritchie are revealed to be the killers, they take Sidney, Gale and Sam into the kitchen where they start revealing their motives. Apparently Amber and Ritchie are huge fans of the Stab movies and are frustrated with the trajectory the franchise took. So in an effort to make a better stab movie based on real life events, they target Sam given her history with Billy Loomis. They devised a plan to bring everyone in the same kitchen where Sidney first faced off against Billy and Stu.

Ritchie and Amber apparently met on an internet forum and that’s where they decided to enact their terror plan. The way Amber and Ritchie got to even know about Sam’s secret was because her mom is a drunk, and it’s a small town. Amber then goes out to find Tara who is set free, and Tara attacks Amber but is quickly overpowered. This gives Sam the opportunity to fight Ritchie while Sidney and Gale take on Amber. Gale shoots Amber who then is set lit on fire after landing on the stove.

Sam and Ritchie then fight and fall down the stairs. Just as Ritchie is about to kill Sam, she sees a hallucination of Billy pointing her towards a knife, which she stabs Ritchie with. Sam continues to stab Ritchie then and proceeds to shoot him in the head. Amber comes back out too flailing with a knife and is shot in the head.

An injured Tara is taken to the hospital while Sam thanks Sidney and Gale for help. Gale says that instead of writing about this incident, she will write a tribute to Dewey. The movie ends with Ghostface slashing the screen.

Sequel Setup

While the film does end on a definitive note, there is this feeling of Sam being the lead of the series from here on out. Scream 5 very much felt like it was passing the torch to a new generation of characters, beginning with Sam. Given Sam’s history, a lot could be explored over here.

One thing that doesn’t really get a definitive ending is Billy’s hallucination that Sidney keeps getting. That’s a pretty heavy thing to live with, and going forward that’s something that can definitely be explored more.

As for Sidney and Gale, it pretty much looks like their story ended here. Given how Scream 5 is a full circle on their story with it ending in the kitchen, their stories are done. Given how even Dewey dies in the movie, Gale’s arc is complete. Scream: Before the Fifth Film Arrives, Ranking All the Previous Scream Movies in Neve Campbell’s Slasher Franchise From Worst to Best!

With the filmmaker also talking about making more films, it definitely seems more likely that going forward we will be seeing the new characters take the center stage. The story of Woodsboro is done, so let’s see where the franchise goes from here. Scream 5 is playing exclusively in theatres right now.

