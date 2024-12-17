Mason Gooding is reportedly set to return as Chad Meeks-Martin in the seventh instalment of the Scream franchise, according to a report from Variety. This news comes after this popular horror franchise experienced production delays and other issues. Earlier this year, in March, Gooding addressed the uncertainty surrounding the film’s progress, emphasising the franchise’s deep connection with its fanbase. Scream 7: Courteney Cox In Talks To Return For The Seventh Installment Alongside Neve Campbell.

Mason Gooding in ‘Scream 7’?

Mason Gooding told Variety, “If it could make money, I guarantee they’re making it,” he said. “It’s all about keeping up with what feels like the best movie for the fans. Scream doesn’t exist without the people who enjoy it as much as they do. If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen.” Along with Gooding’s return, Neve Campbell, who skipped Scream 6 over a salary dispute, will also return for Scream 7. This movie will also be the first Scream film directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream in 1996. He steps in as director after Christopher Landon left the project. Scream 7: Neve Campbell To Reprise Iconic Role as Sidney Prescott in Upcoming Horror Sequel; Kevin Williamson To Direct The Film.

‘Scream 7’ Release Date

Scream 7 is set to release in theatres on February 27, 2026. The film is produced by Spyglass Media and distributed by Paramount Pictures. With the return of fan-favourites and a creative shift behind the scenes, Scream 7 is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the legendary franchise.

