Actress Sana Khan, who had carved a name for herself in the television and Bollywood space with her work on both platforms, recently quit the industry. The lady took to Instagram in October to announce her decision to denounce the world of glamour to serve her faith and her creator. She penned a long post citing reasons for doing so as well. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan, After Quitting the Industry, Ties The Knot With Gujarat-Based Mufti Anaas (View Pics and Video).

The lady, who later on went on to cleanse her social media account of her glam pictures, also went ahead and tied the knot with Surat-based Anas Sayed. While pictures of the lady in a white dress, celebrating her union with her husband made it to social media recently, Sana went on to make an official announcement as well. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Quits Showbiz, Says 'May Allah Help Me n Guide Me In This Journey (View Post).

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Sana looked absolutely gorgeous in a red lehenga, while she sat next to her hubby who was dressed in a smart-looking bandh-gala. Sana penned, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah

May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah ♥️ Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️

#sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah" Congratulations Sana and Anas!"

