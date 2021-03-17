Bollywood's newest sensation, Nora Fatehi sure knows how to make stunning appearances. The Dilbar girl of B-town is quite busy these days with her multiple projects and musical singles in the pipeline. Besides marking her cameos in a few releases, Nora's now trying to be a full-time actress and is taking her baby steps towards it. Besides mastering the art of dance, Nora is quite well-versed in the department of fashion, something that's a prerequisite to becoming an actress. Fashion Face-Off: Nora Fatehi or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better?

After wooing our hearts with her stellar choices in the past, Nora's back with yet another charming look of hers. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture in an all-white ensemble and boy, did it look hot! Pairing her high-waisted white skirt with a matching bralette and a jacket, she was able to exude glamour like never before. Her bralette in here added enough oomph to her otherwise formal attire. Nora further accessorised her look by pairing it with matching pumps from the house of Christian Louboutin and the classic Hermes Birkin handbag. Nora Fatehi Casting a Black Spell With Her Stunning Fashion Outing (See Pics).

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Nora's fashion shenanigans will continue, we are awaiting the release of her next movie outing, Bhuj: The Pride of India. She replaced Parineeti Chopra after the latter exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. We bet Nora will amaze us with her performance in it but until then, let's keep admiring her style file.

