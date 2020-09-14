Fashion is a very small world to live in and designs are often repeated. Especially if it's something as radiant as a Yousef Aljasmi's shimmery gown. The bodycon dress allows you to flaunt your curves while also leaving a lasting impression on everyone's minds. Nora Fatehi certainly sizzled in his red hot design when she wore it for one of her appearances on India's Best Dancer. The outfit that comes with a daring side slit needs no additional accessorization and is enough charming for the onlookers. Fashion Faceoff! Hina Khan or Sara Ali Khan, Who Looks Sexier in Gold Fringe Dress? View Hot Pics.

However, Nora's fashion taste matches with that of Sonakshi Sinha. The same red dress worn by the Dilbar girl was earlier flaunted by the Noor actress at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. While she picked a yellow colour outfit for the soiree, Nora sizzled in the shade of red instead. We personally adore the brighter colour palette and hence we'd ideally pick Nora's choice over Sonakshi Sinha's any day. But what's your take on it? Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi in Yousef Aljasmi

Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi fashion face-off (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Do you think Nora nailed this outfit better than Sonakshi Sinha? Do you think red looked better in this design or are you in favour of its yellow hue? Do let us know by picking for your desired option.

Sonakshi Sinha or Nora Fatehi - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better? Nora Fatehi Sonakshi Sinha

