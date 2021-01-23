Nora Fatehi sure knows how to keep us occupied on Instagram. The 'Dilbar' girl who's busy with her one too many ventures in Bollywood keeps her fans entertained by posting sultry pictures online. From her promotional outings to her casual style statements, Nora's social media handle is buzzing with her uploads and her recent one is worthy of all your attention. One look at her picture and you're convinced that the term 'vision in white' was only coined for her. Nora Fatehi’s Slick and Sassy Latex Fetish in This Throwback Style!

Nora looked dreamy in her all-white attire. With an embellished blouse and a matching elegant lehenga to go with, Nora was able to exude all the radiant vibes. The actress looked dazzling in her stunning attire and commanded all your attention. She paired her look with no jewellery and slightly loud makeup, With bright red lips, contoured cheeks and shimmery eyelids, Nora was able to nail her look to the hilt. We're certainly impressed with her styling and are looking forward to more such outings. Fashion Face-Off: Nora Fatehi or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better?

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional outings, Nora will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. This Ajay Devgn starrer also has Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).