We have said it before but feel the need to reiterate it as Nora Fatehi goes on to update her chicer, edgier than usual fashion arsenal. Edgy fashion is not up to everyone's alley but its a subtle art to infuse sophistication, something that Nora Fatehi has proven within a very short span of time. Also known as the Dilbar girl who also has Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to her credits, cliched a meaty role in the Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D that released earlier this year. A recent style saw Nora sign herself up for the always favourite, tricky to nail fashion trend of double denim or denim on denim. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora looked street style sporty chic in her high-end floral denim separates of a two-toned shirt and paper bag waist pants.

With a toned, lithe frame, lustrous long locks and striking features, we see her pulling off flattering ensembles with athleisure, laidback styles and non-fussy, easy dresses. Here's a closer look at her style. Nora Fatehi's Newest Fashion Outing Screams 'All that Glitters is Gold'.

Nora Fatehi - Double Trouble

A floral printed denim shirt by Desigual was tucked into high waist floral print tapered jeans worth Rs.7,390 by the same label. White kicks, a luxe Gucci sling, large hoops, wavy hair and a subtle glam completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Red Dress by Yousef Aljasmi.

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that released earlier this year, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva. She will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar.

