Nora Fatehi has replaced Malaika Arora as the judge on India's Best Dancer and we must say the Dilbar girl is doing a remarkable job. She has successfully stepped into Malaika's stunning shoes and is nailing her appearances one after another. After attending the show as a celebrity guest, Nora was approached by the makers to replace Arora after she tested positive for COVID-19. While we're certainly missing Malaika and her stellar outings, we are glad for she has found a worthy successor. Nora Fatehi Severely Injured While Filming Stunt for ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

Speaking of Fatehi's new appearance, she picked a ravishing red outfit by Yousef Aljasmi. The shimmery bodycon dress perfectly accentuated her svelte figure and gave her an opportunity to slay like usual. We loved her choice and think it was apt for her outing for a television appearance. Nora further paired her look with pale pink lips, contoured cheeks, loose hair, well-defined brows, brown lids and curled eyelashes. The outfit was a clear winner and there's nothing to dislike about it. Yo Or Hell No? Alaya F Dons a Bawsy Look In Tube Top and Leather Pants.

Check Out Nora Fatehi's Stunning Red Dress

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora's amazing attire cleared scored some amazing ratings on our style-o-meter and we think it was a job well done. But what are your thoughts about it? Do you think it's worthy of any attention or is it too usual for your eyes? Do let us know by sharing your answers with us.

Nora Fatehi in Yousef Aljasmi - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is gaudy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).