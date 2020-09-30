Isn't Nora making the most of the ongoing lockdown? The actress who replaced Malaika Arora as the judge on India's Best Dancer reality show is busy stirring up a fashion storm on her shooting set. From going all ethnic in a JJ Valaya saree to picking a shimmery red gown by Yousef Aljasmi, Nora's style file for her TV show appearances has been nothing but remarkable. Her styling has been modish, chic and charming all at once. And this includes her recent attempt in an all-gold outfit.

Nora picked a stunning gold co-ord set from the house of Paule Ka for her recent appearance on the dance reality show. The self-embellished dress, when paired with classic Louboutin black pumps, gave a very rich and classy look to her outfit of the day. Nora paired her outfit with classic vintage jewellery that helped her enhance this semi-formal look. We agree, her appearance wasn't as glamorous as her previous attempts but the Dilbar girl managed to make it likeable. Her glossy makeup complimented her outfit really well.

Check Out Her New Fashion Outing

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi and the dance reality show recently made headlines when a morphed video of Terence Lewis touching her butt went viral on the internet. The actress later clarified that it was morphed to sensationalise the issue. While Terence prefered staying mum and shared a picture of hers instead, Nora raised her voice against all the cyber trolling that he had to endure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).