Nora Fatehi is probably the busiest name in the industry today. While she's shooting for a dance reality show, she's also busy posing for magazine covers while we are stuck at home doing nothing. Nora took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new photoshoot and they are s-t-u-n-n-i-n-g. The pictures are certainly awe-inspiring and worth all your attention. But most importantly, they are majestic and take you on a beautiful ride through the Middle-Eastern terrain. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Red Dress by Yousef Aljasmi.

Nora Fatehi posing in the desert while justifying her Morrocan roots is a sight to behold. Let's take a moment to appreciate her styling team that went beyond the usual ideas and decided to implement all the middle eastern-inspired fashion in the photoshoot. The issue deals with all the Middle Eastern sojourn with varied personal travelogues from Dubai, Jordan, Turkey, Oman, Israel, and Abu Dhabi and who better than Nora to star as the cover girl for this special October edition. The pictures are royal, graceful and intimidating if we can say. Nora Fatehi Swaps Oomph for Six Yards of Unrecognisable Elegance!

Check Out Nora Fatehi's New Pictures

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora's name is being discussed a lot these days. After she replaced Malaika Arora as the judge on India's Best Dancer, the actress made headlines when a morphed video of Terence Lewis touching her butt went viral. While she clarified the authenticity of the video, she was disappointed overall. But nonetheless, she has all the good reasons to enjoy currently. Besides clocking in 17 million followers on Instagram, Nora also has an amazing photoshoot to boast of.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).