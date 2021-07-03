Olivia Munn is astunner. She has been impressing the audience with her for quite some time now, and is best known for essaying the character of Sloan Sabbith on the Aaron Sorkin's drama series titled The Newsroom. The actress has many hits in her kitty including films like Magic Mike and X-Men: Apocalypse among others. Munn also stunned the audience with her performances in films like Date Night and Iron Man 2. Apart from being an amazing actress, Munn is also one of the most active social media star. Love Wedding Repeat Trailer: Freida Pinto, Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn's Film Is a Union of Chaos and Comedy (Watch Video).

The actress keeps her fans updated about her life, and often shares stunning pictures of herself. While her Instagram profile is full of vanity pictures, a special someone has also occupied a lot of space on her fed. Olivia's rescue pups, Chance and Frankie, are the stars of her Insta feed and they often debut on her profile. Olivia loves the two furry friends a lot and you can clearly see why after seeing the pictures she has posted of them.

Olivia takes care of her two dogs very efficiently, and it only proves that she is a great dog-mom. Today as the actress rings her 41st birthday, and we decided to take a look at some of her pictures with Chance and Frankie to celebrate her special day. The Predator Actress Olivia Munn 'Chastised' For Outing A Convicted Sex Offender From The Movie.

Take A Look:

Fashion Game Strong!

We Want To Join This Gang!

As Munn Said, "Two Lazy Pups"

Responsible Frankie And His Mum

Best Kind Of Cuddles

Can They Get Any Cuter?

Family Goals

We bet you loved Olivia Munn pictures with her dogs. Join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

