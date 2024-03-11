Much to everyone's surprise, Al Pacino skipped taking the names of all the nominees before announcing Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as the Best Picture winner at the 96th Academy Awards. The Godfather legend opened the envelope and said, 'My eyes see Oppenheimer'. Netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared their reactions to Al Pacino's way of announcing the winner. RRR at Oscars 2024: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Oscar-Winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song Continues To Spread Its Magic at 96th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Al Pacino announces the winner without naming the nominees

Al Pacino not even presenting the rest of the nominations and going straight to the winner is such a hilarious yet Oscar worthy performance in its own right. 😂#theoscars #Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/9XryEMmZkV — Mellabee_🐝 (@mellabee_29) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino announces Oppenheimer as the winner

al pacino announcing oppenheimer as the winner lmfao pic.twitter.com/wHANdLv4fu — GC (@ValverdeSZN) March 11, 2024

The envelope says Oppenheimer!

Did Al Pacino just not read any of the other movies… and was like to hell with it. The envelope says Oppenheimer! 😂 #Oscars #Oscars2024 #Oppenheimer #AlPacino pic.twitter.com/w7GtA1suRk — Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino creates an unforgettable Oscar moment

It's Al Pacino's World!

Only Al Pacino would have the ability to present without mentioning the nominees! hahaha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Eb6eG0cUE4 — Pacino's World 👑 (@worldpacino) March 11, 2024

