Much to everyone's surprise, Al Pacino skipped taking the names of all the nominees before announcing Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as the Best Picture winner at the 96th Academy Awards. The Godfather legend opened the envelope and said, 'My eyes see Oppenheimer'. Netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared their reactions to Al Pacino's way of announcing the winner. RRR at Oscars 2024: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Oscar-Winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song Continues To Spread Its Magic at 96th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Al Pacino announces the winner without naming the nominees

Al Pacino announces Oppenheimer as the winner

The envelope says Oppenheimer!

Al Pacino creates an unforgettable Oscar moment

It's Al Pacino's World!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)