Ryan Gosling's reaction to the unexpected sight of Messi the dog, a star of Anatomy of The Fall, clapping in the audience at the Oscars has become a viral sensation across social media platforms. As Robert Downey Jr accepted his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, cameras captured Gosling's delighted reaction upon seeing Messi the dog clapping with his paws. The 41-year-old actor's joy was palpable as he witnessed the adorable moment. Messi is the only dog to win an award at the Cannes Festival, having received the Palm Dog award for his role. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Gives an Iconic Performance on I'm Just Ken From Barbie; Emma Stone and Margot Barbie Join the Fun (Watch Video).

That Reaction....

Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up when he sees Messi, the dog applauding at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/whMC6fCQkE — best of ryan gosling (@gosling_best) March 11, 2024

Speechless!!!

they really had Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, applauding Robert Downey Jr. after his acceptance speech lol #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XBrxoAPGq2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

Messi - The Show Stealer

Amazing

NO WAY MESSI CLAPPING AT THE OSCARS 😭 pic.twitter.com/3kCAjy5fkV — Rina (@bbblanchett) March 11, 2024

Cute, Indeed

The cutaway to Messi clapping at the #Oscars is already a top 10 all time #Oscar moment pic.twitter.com/AOj4OSsKYS — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling and Messi - The Dog

this video of Messi clapping with Ryan Gosling genuinely in awe is doing more than that Ellen selfie ever could#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/dP16JIKaNq — T (@teewatterss) March 11, 2024

