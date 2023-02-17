American media personality, Paris Hilton celebrates her birthday on February 17. Besides coming from an influential family, Paris is also a businesswoman, model and entertainer. She embraced motherhood recently and is currently busy pampering her child to bits and plans to celebrate her special day with him. Hilton has always been a social member of the American society and that would explain why she's an inseparable part of the fashion world. Paris Hilton Quashes 'Ridiculous' Conspiracy Theory of Photshopping Britney Spears in New Photo.

Being a model, fashion runs in her genes. So it's only wise that we'll highlight this aspect of hers on her special day. One look at Paris' Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves wearing all shades of pink. From chic dresses to stunning co-ord sets, Hilton's obsession with pink outfits is visible to one and all. While Kim Kardashian makes pink look sexy, Paris prefers making it look more charming. Her Instagram is filled with her pictures in pink and it's hard to ignore her obsession. Don't believe us? Check out some of her Insta clicks below and you'll agree with us. These Unseen Pictures From Paris Hilton And Carter Reum’s Fairytale Wedding Will Leave You Mesmerized!

Alexa, Play I am a Barbie Girl!

Let's Play Golf But in Pink

Let's Paint the Town Pink

Passion for Pink

Happy Birthday, Paris Hilton!

