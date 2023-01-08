During the weekend, the rumour of Paris Hilton photoshopping Britney Spears into a new photo ran rampant on the internet. Now Hilton herself, has come out and debunked the rumour in a new statements. Saying that she "didn't even want to dignify it with a response," Hilton called the conspiracy theories "absolutely ridiculous." Paris Hilton Reveals Plans of Becoming a Mother in 2023 Via IVF.

Check Out Paris Hilton's Statement:

Paris Hilton responds to claims that she photoshopped Britney Spears into new photo: “Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️” pic.twitter.com/2KDDPP3Asz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2023

