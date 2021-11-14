Entrepreneur and reality TV star Paris Hilton tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum in Los Angeles on November 11. The wedding ceremony took place at Paris’ Bel Air estate that belongs to her late grandfather. It was a star-studded affair and the pictures from the wedding are all over the internet. These wedding pictures are straight out of a fairytale and we are sure, it will melt your hearts. Paris donned a custom Oscar de la Renta gown to walk down the aisle. She enjoyed her first dance with her husband in a gorgeous princess gown by Galia Lahav. She later opted for another Oscar de la Renta short dress and that was perfect for dance number.

The Gorgeous Bride

Paris Hilton, la primer influencer que existió en la tierra, se casó ayer, a los 40 años. Feliz por mi amiga. 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/KWJ93AFcPk — Cultura Colectiva (@CulturaColectiv) November 12, 2021

Kim Kardashian With The Bride

kim k at paris hilton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/opylsYW9py — ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) November 12, 2021

The Lovely Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galia Lahav (@galialahav)

The Incredible Oscar de la Renta Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

From The Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by °seleneator~Boy💕🌈 (@ruben_beiber)

A Star-Studded Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIRDY GREY 🐥 (@birdygrey)

Happy Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2000s baby🌻 (@2000s_.icons)

