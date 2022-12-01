Priyanka Chopra and her beau Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, and it was a typical big fat Indian wedding for the duo. However, the couple also decided to read some vows in a traditional Christian ceremony which took place at the same venue. PeeCee chose Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur as her wedding destination and needless to say, it was quite a dreamy affair. Today, the couple celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary together and this year, the celebration will be a lot more special for them. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Romantic Evening Stroll at a Beach in San Diego.

This year, the couple will be joined by their daughter, Malti Marie and this makes the celebration sweeter. PeeCee was blessed with a darling daughter in January 2021 and ever since she's busy pampering her to bits. Priyanka and Nick's fairytale romance reinstated our faith in the institution called marriage and their adorable chemistry manages to win our hearts, almost every time. While she continues to be his biggest supporter, he continues to dish out husband goals on almost every occasion. From their red carpet moments to wedding pictures, Nick and Priyanka have given us tons of memories and moments to cherish and it's time we reminisce about them. From Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, 7 Celebrity Couples Who Embraced Parenthood in 2022.

So, on their fourth wedding anniversary, today here's rewinding the time to witness their mushy romance all over again.

On that note, here's wishing the lovely a very happy wedding anniversary.

