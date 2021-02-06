Television actress Puja Banerjee celebrates her birthday today (February 6). The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star is married to Kunal Verma and the two recently were blessed with a baby boy. While she might be away from the small screen, for now, she’s a regular on social media. From posting her alluring pics, some couple moments to even teasing fans with the photos of her little baby, Puja is quite active on Instagram. Currently, she enjoys 1.2 million followers on the photo-video sharing app. Puja Banerjee and Hubby Kunal Verma Welcome a Baby Boy.

On the occasion of her birthday today, we are not going to talk about her career and best roles on TV, instead, will share a few photos of the actress from her IG that echo her refined approach when it comes to fashion. A scroll through her page and you’ll know that she loves fuss-free and non-dramatic style. So, here’s a tour at some of the stylish pics. Check it out. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Share First Pictures of Their Darling Son, Name the Tiny Tot Krishiv!

Let's Start With This Floral Delight!

Minis Can Never Go Wrong!

Nothing Looks Better Than A Saree On A Woman!

Maternity Style Done Right!

Sizzling HOT!

Never Play It Safe When It Comes To Fashion!

One-Piece In Stripes... Wow!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the hand-picked photos of Puja that are gorgeous and how. One thing we noticed about her style is that it’s very girl-next-door and can be ape easily. She has made her TV debut with Star Plus' Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. Happy Birthday, Puja Banerjee. Stay tuned!

