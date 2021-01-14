Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee got married during the lockdown and soon after declared that the two are expecting their first child together. It was October 9, 2020, when they announced that it's a baby boy. Since then, the couple has kept the face of their little tot under wraps. However, now finally they've shared a few pics of the munchkin on social media and fans are going gaga over his cuteness. Taking to her Instagram, Puja teased fans with three photos until now and trust us they are adorbs. Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee Look Picture Perfect In Their First Click After Marriage (View Post).

The first pic sees the baby boy wrapped into maa's arms and also reveals his name, which is, Krishiv. This name is a combination of Lord Krishna and Shiva. Well, the first glimpses of Puja-Kunal's son are simply the cutest. Today on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the actress also uploaded a pic of Krishiv all decked up to celebrate the festival. Even Kunal posted a photo of his beta. Check it out below. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Are Expecting Their First Child.

Here's One With Maa!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

One With Paa!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma)

Krishiv In A Jolly Mood!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Makar Sankranti Special Pic Featuring The Toddler!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

As soon as these pics were out, TV celebs started going aww. For the one's unaware, Puja Banerjee is quite a popular face from TV and is best known to play the role of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and also the lead in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. Kunal and Puja have had a court marriage last year and reports are that they are planning to get hitched in a grand way in 2021. Stay tuned!

