TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were blessed with a baby boy and the actor confirmed the news in his interaction with Times of India. They welcomed their newborn on October 9 at a suburban hospital and both the baby and mother are doing fine. Puja had quit her show, 'Jag Janaani Maa Vaishnodevi' after announcing her pregnancy as she felt she needed to be more cautious during her maternity days. The couple is even hoping to have a grand traditional wedding now that their baby has arrived and they can enjoy their special day with him.

“Puja and I are proud and extremely happy to share that we have become parents to a lovely baby boy today. I was with Puja in the operation theatre while she delivered our baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings," said Kunal in his interaction with ToI while sharing the big news with the publication. The couple had a registered wedding earlier this year and as we mentioned above, they are planning a grand affair once the current situation settles down.

View this post on Instagram 💗💗 अब इंतज़ार और नही... A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma) on Oct 7, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

"We had a lot of dreams for our wedding and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it," said Puja while narrating their wedding plans.

When asked if she'll resume her work anytime soon, Puja said, “I would have continued working even during my pregnancy, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt that it was important to take precautions and stay at home. I plan to get back to work by next year and hopefully, the pandemic will be over by then.”

Here's congratulating the couple for this sweet addition to their family.

