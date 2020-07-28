Raashi Khanna belongs to the sartorial club of the South Indian film industry stunners with her carefully curated styles. Not only does she maintain that enviable temperament of international and homegrown labels but also an equilibrium of classic, contemporary and traditional styles. With minimalism pre-dominating, Raashi notches up the ante with a brilliant glam and hair game. Raashi debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013. Having transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil industry, Raashi enjoys an impressive following of 5.1 million on the gram. Stripes, a wardrobe staple have been wonderfully adapted to the six yards. A worthy wardrobe addition, Raashi made a compelling case with her throwback saree style for Prati Roju Pandage, a Telugu comedy-drama film from 2019. What rendered this saree vibe extra special was that it was sustainable and composed of Cupro fabric that is made out of the waste in the production of cotton. In addition to being breathable, anti-static and biodegradable, it is also used as a silk alternative with all the drape and textural qualities as a luxury fabric.

Transitioning as the perfect ensemble to covet from daytime to the night, here's a closer look at Raashi's striped saree moment. Raashi Khanna Is All That Glitters and Gorgeous in Gold in This Unseen Photoshoot!

Raashi Khanna - Stripes Are Awesome

A mauve cupro printed saree by Little Things Studio teamed with rustic gold Mashru blouse worth Rs.25,000. Earrings by Suhani Pittie, a messy updo and bronzed glam completed her look. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!

Raashi Khanna in The Little Things Studio Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).