Raashi Khanna, this Delhi girl may have debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 but she transitioned down South into the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil film industry. The former advertising copywriter who dabbled in commercials before her big break is known amongst the sartorial stunners of the South Indian film industry. Carefully curated styles in varied vibes with all kinds of hues, fabrics and cuts summarise her fashion arsenal. A minimalist lover, Raashi took to the gram to share some of her unseen images of a throwback photoshoot. A glittery golden lehenga vibe with a stunning beauty and gajra adorned hairdo greeted us. A look that could have easily entered into the tacky territory with its intricate and overt embellishments, Raashi had a fine temperament working in her favour with a balanced glam and accessories.

Raashi Khanna also happens to flaunt her love for home labels as a staple in her versatile style repertoire. Here's a closer look at her unseen style. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!

Raashi Khanna - Glittering and Gorgeous

The heavily embellished creation featured a bustier styled blouse with a lehenga and a ruffled layover. A kundan choker with earrings, a gajra-adorned low bun upped the look. A glossy glam of bold wine red lips, delicately lined eyes and highlighted cheekbones sealed the deal. Suriya’s Heroine in ‘Aruvaa’ Is Raashi Khanna.

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).