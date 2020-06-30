Radhika Madan! She hit the big league with Angrezi Medium earlier this year featuring the late Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. Transitioning from the small screen to the silver screen with Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and followed it up with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Clinching magazine covers, Radhika has been on a roll. This time around, it's for the Be Beautiful magazine. Featuring on their special titled 'On the Beauty Routine of a 20-something', Radhika seems to be sparking off those skin glow and fitness goals. Right from trying to use a Jade roller to depuff the face to show off her contouring skills. Gracing the cover, Radhika's self-shot cover is sporty casual.

A trained dancer who loves choreographing, Radhika's fashion game is always refreshing and chic. But giving the beauty beat a tap here's a closer look at her cover. For Radhika Madan, It Was a Chic Tee and Skirt Kinda Day for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan - Athleisure Chic

A black bralette, high waist denim, sleek hair and subtle glowy glam completed her look. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

On the professional front, Radhika will be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.

