Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan is currently busy slaying, one outfit at a time. For someone who's our new definition for beauty with brains, Madan is carefully scrutinizing her fashion choices and picking the ones that flatter her the most. It's quite easy to nail different silhouettes with her lean frame and we are glad for the actress isn't restricting herself to any one particular design. She's rocking bright colour skirts, cutesy dresses, polka prints and even monochrome separates like in this case, all during her promotional outings for Angrezi Medium. Pink, Fringes and Cute, This Is How Radhika Madan Rolls for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika's newest outing comes from the house of Agrima Batra. With her bright orange separates that make us believe in the power of this colour and why it's indeed the new black, she's exuding all the refreshing vibes that are hard to ignore. With her messy plaid, chunky jewellery, pink lips and brown lids, Madan is perfectly complementing her look and we are smitten by her. Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De: Radhika Madan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Others Let Their Hair Down and Celebrate Womanhood (Watch Video).

Radhika's style file for Angrezi Medium promotions has been so far so good. The actress is very well on her track, picking outfits that are able to evoke a wow from us. Hopefully, she'll continue having the same run next week. Mark our words when we say, she's the next fashionista in the making and B-town girls should be wary of her.