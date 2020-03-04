For Radhika Madan, It Was a Chic Tee and Skirt Kinda Day for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan, the spunky millennial is all of 25 but has already tasted success, courtesy a glorious stint on television as Ishani for Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi. A trained dancer, this Delhi girl is a former dance instructor also has a stint on the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa to her credit. Radhika debuted on silver screen with Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha followed by Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. On the fashion front, Radhika is a stylist's delight and rarely falters. Acing any given style is a subtle art that Radhika seems to be adept at. She is all set to enter the big league with Angrezi Medium having shared screen space with Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Radhika Madan has taken to redefining chic, millennial style, one stunning ensemble at a time with the promotions of Angrezi Medium. Teaming up with Sukriti Grover, Radhika had a skirt teamed with tee kinda promotional day and we loved the vibe to the T.

Here's a closer look. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan - Chic AF

It was a white cross back slogan tee from the homegrown label, Exhale teamed with a grid printed slogan skirt by Shahin Manan. Earrings by H&M, strappy bold-hued sandals, a textured high ponytail and subtle makeup completed her look. Radhika Madan - Glamour, Sparkle and Splendour All On Point!

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is set to be released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.