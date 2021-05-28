Rakul Preet Singh is the name on every director's wishlist currently. That would explain why she has multiple projects in her hand. The pretty lady is currently busy promoting her recent Netflix release, Sardar ka Grandson and we must say, her style file for the same has been an easy-breezy affair. After a simple but stunning tie-dye dress, she picked a pristine white playsuit for her next outing. And if that wasn't stunning enough, Singh decided to add a neon twist to her wardrobe.

Rakul's new outfit was a simple neon-green one-off shoulder asymmetrical crop top that was paired with white flared pants. The outfit looked stunning and if you are a fan of loud colours, this one is the right choice for you. It was trendy and most importantly looked charming enough on this pretty lady. She paired her outfit with earrings from Chanel. Pink lips, slightly highlighted cheeks, light eye makeup and well-defined brows completed her look further.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There was nothing to dislike about this outfit, not that we could think of at least. The colour palette was a bit loud but these colours are in vogue currently and Rakul nailed it to the hilt certainly. Rakul Preet Singh Weaves a Beautiful Summer Magic With Her Gingham Co-Ord Set (View Pics).

Coming to her professional life, Rakul has an amazing line-up of movies ahead. She has Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She's also a part of Ajay Devgn's next directorial, Mayday. With such amazing ventures, we can only expect her to rule Bollywood in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).