Rakul Preet Singh actively promotes her upcoming release Sardar Ka Grandson these days, which means a string of fashion appearances that will fondle with our hearts. While we have always admired her sartorial choices, her recent appearances are no different. From easy-breezy silhouettes to smart choices, the De De Pyaar De actress always picks the best designs from the lot offered to her. Her recent gingham co-ord set, in particular, is our newfound favourite. Dil Hai Deewana Music Video: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Chemistry is Rocking in Darshan Raval, Zara Khan’s Lively Number.

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul picked her stunning outfit from the house of July issue. With a gingham tube paired with a matching skirt and a jacket, she was able to exude all the right emotions while making us eager to own it for our personal wardrobe. She paired her look with no excessive jewellery, white sneakers and soft wavy hair to go with. With light mauve lips, nude eye makeup and well-defined brows, she complimented her outfit further. We personally loved the fabric and its soft hue which is apt for a hot summer day. Sardar Ka Grandson: Rakul Preet Singh Drives a Truck in Her Upcoming Film, Calls It ‘Once in a Lifetime Experience’.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul shares the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Sardar Ka Grandson and the film is scheduled to hit Netflix next month. The trailer of the film looked promising and we can't wait to see her chemistry with Mr Kapoor! Until then, let's keep hoping that she continues dropping some major style bombs on us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).