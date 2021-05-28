Rakul Preet Singh is busy promoting her new release, Sardar ka Grandson these days. After she strutted in style in her red and white tie-dye dress, she picked a stunning white mini playsuit for her next outing. We personally dig all her outings and simply love the way she carries herself. While her choices are more trendy, they are also classy and elegant at the same time. The recent outing in particular is oozing all the summery vibes and making us go gaga over it. Rakul Preet Singh Weaves a Beautiful Summer Magic With Her Gingham Co-Ord Set (View Pics).

Playsuits looks fun and are in rage these days. While jumpsuits are definitely more popular in this style family, playsuits are slowly becoming popular. And Rakul's pristine white playsuit is only making us fall for it harder. This front zipper playsuit with dramatic sleeves looks chic and we are glad for she decided to break the monotony by pairing it with hot pink pumps.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul styling was equally exuberant with mauve lips, shimmery eyelids, highlighted cheeks and hair tied in a simple ponytail. The outfit exuded all the millennial vibes and you can shop it on Deepika Nagpal's personal website.

Rakul has quite an amazing lineup of movies ahead. Besides Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, she also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn's Mayday and that sounds promising enough. We're looking forward to more such stunning style statements and outings from her.

