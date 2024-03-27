RRR actor Ram Charan celebrates his birthday on March 27. The Telugu superstar is known not just for his acting skills but also for his fashion sense. Hence, it comes as no surprise that his Instagram feed is filled with his stylish pics. Whether he's attending an event or just hanging out with family, Ram Charan never fails to impress with his outfit choices. One thing that sets Ram Charan apart is his ability to effortlessly blend different styles. He's not afraid to experiment with bold colours, prints, and patterns, and is often seen sporting unique accessories like broaches and sunglasses. He has a keen eye for detail, and his attention to even the smallest of accessories adds an extra edge to his overall look. Ram Charan Birthday: 5 Times the Tollywood Heartthrob Impressed Fans by Flaunting His Ripped Physique on Social Media (View Pics).

In addition to his impeccable fashion sense, Ram Charan's fit physique also adds to his charm. His well-toned body is often accentuated by his choice of clothing, be it a simple t-shirt or a tailored suit. His confidence and comfort in his own skin are evident in the way he carries himself and his outfits. Ram Charan's Instagram feed is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. From casual streetwear to formal attire, he manages to make every outfit look effortlessly stylish. His fans often wait to catch a glimpse of his latest fashion choice. Game Changer Song 'Jaragandi': On Ram Charan's Birthday, Makers Drop Vibrant New Track From Shankar's Film Featuring Kiara Advani (Watch Lyrical Video).

To elaborate more on his style, let's check out some of his stylish pics, shall we?

All Things Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Man in Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Casual Fashion Done Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Man With a Fine Taste

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Desi James Bond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Certainly Eye Candy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Velvet Dreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

We believe Ram Charan has become a fashion icon, inspiring his fans to experiment and try new things with their style.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).