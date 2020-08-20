She is sensational and she knows it! Nia Sharma never misses an opportunity to leave us stunned with her one-of-a-kind style. What really works in her favour, in addition to a toned frame and luscious locks is that obvious sass and spunk allowing her to elevate even the most basic look and to pull off even the most trickiest style. Her IDGAF attitude is synonymous with a bold fashion game featuring unconventional cuts, silhouettes and colours. What’s more, you wonder? Then she gives all that hotness a firm tap of brilliant glam and hair game. A beach bum with a bikini body to boot, Nia's quirky Instagram feed is a delight with a following of 4.4 million and a witty caption game. Nia takes it all - brickbats and bouquets all in her stride with utmost sass. A recent style for Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded saw her sashay in a tangerine toned co-ord set. Needless to say, she looked edgy chic!

Nia Sharma debuted on the small screen with the role of Anu in Star Plus's Kaali but rose to fame for her role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. A former Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant, this marks Nia’s second stint on the show. Here’s a closer look at her style. Nia Sharma, the Sensational Muse for Those Sublime Summer Whites.

Nia Sharma – Tangy Tangerine

A Bella D outfit featuring a cropped cross necked top was teamed with a pair of flared pants. Textured wavy hair and nude glam sealed the deal. Nia Sharma Continues Her Love Affair With Quirky Lipstick Colour and Who Are We to Stop the Sexy Actress.

Nia Sharma in Bella D (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Nia is currently seen as Naagin Brinda Parikh in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).